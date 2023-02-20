Electorate Battle Naira, Fuel Pains Ahead Of Saturday Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Due to the government’s acts and inaction, particularly at the federal level, Nigerians are experiencing hardship, suffering, and difficulties as they approach the general elections of 2023.

In addition to the rising cost at the pump and the limited supply of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as “petrol,” the Central Bank of Nigeria has instituted money regulations that have made matters worse for the populace.

Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), the president, finally broke his silence on Thursday by discussing the developments with Nigerians on a national broadcast.

He stated in the speech that the CBN strategy would benefit the upcoming elections.

“My fellow citizens, the country will choose a new president and National Assembly members on February 25, 2023. I am aware that this new monetary strategy has also made a significant contribution to reducing the role of money in politics. This reflects a significant legacy move by this government toward building a solid platform for free and fair elections, and it marks a positive break from the past, he partially stated.

The CBN redesigned the N1,000, N500, and N200 notes and asked the public to exchange the old notes for the redesigned ones within a timeframe—which has already been adjusted twice—shortly after it reduced the limits for cash withdrawals from Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions last year.

Due to the lack of new notes and the expiration of the old ones, the policy has caused instability throughout the nation (its non-acceptance as a legal tender).

Depositors can scarcely access their money because they can only be accessed in the new notes, which are limited even within the banking system, despite the institutions having cleaned up the old notes as instructed by the CBN.

According to The PUNCH’s findings, this has caused hardships that have further caused instability, devastation, violent protests, arson, and even killings in various parts of the nation.

The electorate, whose votes may be the most important in the process of choosing a new set of leaders, has been economically debilitated and the polls are just a few days away.

This was recently emphasized by Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, who claimed that recent events in Nigeria have caused Nigerians to question the advantages of democracy.

Sulaiman said in his opening remarks at a two-day workshop on capacity building for the Senate and House of Representatives Press Corps that was put on by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a pro-democracy organization based in Germany, that the nation was getting closer to “one of the most consequential elections in the history of our democracy.”

“The basic nature of our nationhood is being questioned a few weeks before the general elections. Nigerians are currently debating the bility of their country, which was founded on a weak but hopeful foundation. There is also a heated argument over whether democracy has improved people’s lives over the years and if it offers the solutions to all the issues facing our nation now.

After tremendous economic problems and insecurity that have disrupted the lives of millions of people, Nigerians are going to the polls. This describes the setting for the workshop. It is predicated on the idea that the media, particularly in the manner you frame and report on the numerous difficulties we confront, is essential to the survival of democracy. Because so much depends on how the media covers and reports stories leading up to the elections, this is the time if there was ever a period when the press was expected to report responsibly.

Some National Assembly members have already expressed their regret about the lack of funding for campaign operations and mobilizing party supporters.

It was challenging to involve farmers, fishermen, and other members of the informal sector in the electioneering, particularly in rural areas, according to several parliamentarians in the Senate and the House who are candidates for various political parties.

According to observers of the nation’s events, the issues are increasingly assuming political and security dimensions.

The political elite in particular has been divided by CBN policies among Nigerians.

Even in the House, there is a chasm in the leadership. For instance, the policies’ inadequate implementation has been criticized by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

