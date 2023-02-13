Electoral Violence: Why I Am Worried About Tinubu And His APC Supporters – Lemmy Ughegbe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public outrage that has greeted the brutal attacks launched against supporters of the Labour Party (LP) by suspected political thugs in Lagos State over the weekend, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Lemmy Ughegbe has come out to express worry over the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu going into the elections scheduled to commence in a fortnight.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, Ughegbe pointed out that if unchecked by higher authorities, Tinubu’s public statements in which he has been heard using derogatory terms against his opponents could incite his army of APC supporters across the country into aggressively confronting members and supporters of opposition parties, which could, in turn, lead to widespread violence capable of marring the upcoming polls.

“As we go into the elections, I am concerned particularly about the supporters of the All Progressives, APC. I am really concerned about it because we saw the attacks on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos over the weekend. You see, if the body language and statements that come out of the mouth of a presidential candidate are good, chances are that the supporters will also follow on that path. But when you have an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, on several forums, resorted to calling people all sorts of names, calling people termites, and saying that power must be taken by force.

For me, the rhetorics that come from him are very disappointing for an Elder Statesman. You will also remember that during the time when they were signing the Peace Accord, Tinubu was nowhere to be found, he sent Shettima instead. But we can’t take away the fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the symbol of APC’s current quest for power. I also remember how, in Lagos, he stopped people from chanting Funke Akindele’s name where he was, describing it as an insult for an ‘ant’ to be mentioned near him. He went to the east and referred to his opponents as ‘yeye people’. How can a man that wants people to imagine him as the president of the country, descend so low as to be speaking like that and you expect that his followers will not take turns to act out his script?”

You can watch Lemmy Ughegbe’s remarks on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

