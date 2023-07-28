Electoral Offences : How Practicable Is It For Us To Get Ourselves Prosecuted?-INEC Chairman, Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has stated that the country’s electoral process would remain ineffective without proper agency to deal with electoral offenders. He asked how practicable is it for the electoral agency to prosecute themselves.

According to The Sun paper, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this at the quarterly meeting with heads of media organisations, yesterday, in Abuja.

Recall that the conduct of the last general elections has generated a lot of mixed reactions from many Nigerians and international bodies.

Reacting, Mahmood Yakubu said; “Here we are, the commission is saddled with the responsibility for prosecution of electoral offenders. And I’ve said this repeatedly that in our case, some of the offenders may be INEC officials.”

He added; “How practicable is it for us to get ourselves prosecuted? That’s why consistently, committee upon committee have made recommendation since the Justice Uwais committee of 2009, Lemu committee of 2011, Nnamani committee of 2017 that there should be an electoral offences commission to deal with all violators of the electoral laws, whoever they are, whether they are voters, INEC officials or adhoc staff.”

He stated further; “So, that is a practical concern. Some of the things we have been doing may not lead to successful prosecution in the manner that we’re dealing with them. Now let’s look at this scenario. You have security personnel deployed for elections”

The recent statement by Professor Mahmood Yakubu which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

