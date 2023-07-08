Election:We Supported Obi Because We Believed He Is Capable, We’ve Nothing Against Tinubu-Iwuanyanwu

The Southeast Sociopolitical group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo called for the micro-zoning of the Presidential ticket to the Southeast prior to the 2023 Presidential Election, as Ohanaeze stated emphatically that the Southeast region has been marginalised for years, and that they believed it was their turn to produce the next President for justice, equity and fairness to have its way. The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has stated that the group supported the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi because they believed it was the turn of the Southeast to produce the next President, and that they are sure Obi is capable to occupy such seat. Iwuanyanwu said Ohanaeze does not have anything against Tinubu as a person.

He said;

“During the election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo supported Peter Obi in the election because we believed that it was our turn based on the zoning arrangement. We have nothing against Tinubu as a person. We supported Peter Obi because we believed that it was our turn and we believed that he is capable. Today, Tinubu has been sworn in as the President and we have many Igbo in the All Progressives Congress, APC, who cannot be stopped.”

