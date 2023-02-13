NEWS

Elections won’t hold in 240 PUs, as parties kick against postponement

Following the wave of insecurity in some parts of the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said elections would not hold in 240 polling units, spread across 28 states.

At a meeting with the leaders of political parties on Monday, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, revealed this.

There are 240 polling places in 28 states and the FCT that don’t have registered voters, he declared. With the exception of Taraba and Imo state, which have 34 and 38 polling units, respectively, they range from one to twelve throughout the states that make up the FCT.

“Due to security concerns, neither a new registrant nor a voter during the most recent CVR expressed interest in transferring to those polling places. In these poling units, no election would therefore be held.

The Inter Party Advisory Council, or IPAC, has fought against any election postponement, stating that polling places must never be moved.

IPAC Chairman Sani Yabagi declared, “Mr. Chairman, under no circumstances should this poll be postponed.” According to Vanguard report.

