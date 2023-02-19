Elections Under Threat As CBN Is Yet To Release Funds To INEC And Security Agencies.-Report.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to the 2023 general elections, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has yet to release funds requested by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for logistics.

Credible sources told the DAILY INDEPENDENT on Saturday night that this could jeopardize the election.

The INEC Chairman’s Chief Press Officer, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, had earlier confirmed that the electoral body had already submitted its cash requirements for the prosecution of the forthcoming elections to the CBN.

On Saturday, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said he was confident that CBN would grant his request for cash for the election.

He, however, said that not all operations for the conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general elections required the use of physical cash.

Yakubu allayed concerns over the current shortage of Naira on Saturday in Abuja after a tour of the training centre for ad-how the staff or presiding officers of INEC and an inspection of facilities at the National Assembly Center at the International Conference Center (ICC).

He said, “Last week we visited the CBN over the issue of cash to pay for some services, not all, some of the services we are going to engage on the election today”.

“Most payments for goods and services are made by electronic transfer. But there certain critical services willed in cash; that’s why we went to the CBN and it’s a small percentage of the budget.”

“The central bank has assured us that we will not suffer any burdens in this regard. So there are no problems with that,” Yakubu said.

There have been fears that this year’s general elections may be delayed or suffer disruptions due to a lack of mona ey as a result of the CBN’s overhaul of the Naira policy.

