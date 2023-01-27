Elections: Recruit ad hoc security personnel, Imumolen urges FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prof. Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate for the Accord Party, has requested the Federal Government to hire temporary security guards in order to prevent a security breakdown during the 2023 elections.

In a statement released by his media office on Friday, he said that by hiring ad hoc security officers to supplement the current workforce, the top government could efficiently handle any security issues that might arise during the next general elections.

He asserted that extra hands would prevent cases of thuggery, voting box snatching, and assassinations of opponents in numerous flashpoints across the nation.

He claimed that the key to preventing any attempt by anyone with malicious intent to interfere with the elections was the large recruitment of ad-hoc security people to make up for the shortage in the number of cops and other operations that was available.

According to the information that is currently available, there are 350,000 security personnel (police and others) employed throughout the nation, so it is not possible to provide sufficient security for the 176,000 polling places on election day.

And this shortage is what nefarious individuals wanting to sabotage the elections would be looking forward to using to cause mayhem as they have in years past.

Unattended voting machines are a surefire prescription for danger. Election officials are not secure. Voters are in danger. In fact, almost everything is possible.

“For this reason, I would like to propose that ad hoc security people be immediately hired and trained to help fill the gap we currently have.

He continued, “We should, as a matter of urgency, ask patriotic Nigerians who are interested in ensuring the success of the upcoming elections to come out and offer their skills to ensure hitch-free polling.

