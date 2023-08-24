Elections Petition Tribunal Nullifies Labour Party Candidate’s Victory in Ojo Federal Constituency, Lagos

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Lagos has nullified the victory of Seyi Sowunmi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as the House of Representatives member for Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

The tribunal’s decision comes after a petition was filed challenging the legitimacy of Sowunmi’s win in the recent elections.

Instead, the three-person panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya declared Lanre Ogunyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be the rightful victor of the election conducted on February 25, 2023.

The two panelists are Justices Muhammad Sambo and Ashu Ewah.

Sowunmi’s proclamation as the election’s winner was disputed by Ogunyemi, a two-term state lawmaker and former secretary of the APC in Lagos, on the grounds that the respondent lacked the necessary qualifications and sponsorship to compete as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Ojo Federal Constituency.

In its decision on the petition, the tribunal determined that the Labour Party candidate lacked the qualifications required to run for office.

It concluded that his votes had been wasted and that Ogunyemi, the APC candidate who came in second, should have been declared the winner of the Ojo Federal Constituency.

