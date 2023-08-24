NEWS

Elections Petition Tribunal Nullifies Labour Party Candidate’s Victory in Ojo Federal Constituency, Lagos

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Lagos has nullified the victory of Seyi Sowunmi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as the House of Representatives member for Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

The tribunal’s decision comes after a petition was filed challenging the legitimacy of Sowunmi’s win in the recent elections.

Instead, the three-person panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya declared Lanre Ogunyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be the rightful victor of the election conducted on February 25, 2023.

The two panelists are Justices Muhammad Sambo and Ashu Ewah.

Sowunmi’s proclamation as the election’s winner was disputed by Ogunyemi, a two-term state lawmaker and former secretary of the APC in Lagos, on the grounds that the respondent lacked the necessary qualifications and sponsorship to compete as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Ojo Federal Constituency.

In its decision on the petition, the tribunal determined that the Labour Party candidate lacked the qualifications required to run for office.

It concluded that his votes had been wasted and that Ogunyemi, the APC candidate who came in second, should have been declared the winner of the Ojo Federal Constituency.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

Sportwriter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shettima touts Tinubu’s economic reforms, diplomatic alliances to attract investment at BRICS Summit

1 min ago

PDP’s Bode George Reacts After Lagos Assembly Rejected 17 Commissioners Nominated by Governor

8 mins ago

Dr. Olukoya reveals what we ought to do before we can put our Nation in order

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: We’ll restore Nigerians’ Confidence–Idris, Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button