This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections Must Hold, Terrorists & Separatists Can’t Derail Our Democracy- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say 2023 elections must hold.

It was reported that the United Kingdom and Australia have asked their citizens not to embark on travels to Nigeria in the latest security advisories. More so, the European Union warned that insecurity might prevent elections from taking place in some parts of the country.

While reacting to the report, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to say that the latest security alert issued by the United Kingdom and others reflected the situation on the ground.

On that note, Shehu Sani added in his statement that in the midst of these challenges, elections must take place.

Concluding his statement, Shehu Sani said the terrorists and the separatists cannot derail Nigeria’s democracy.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The latest security alert on Nigeria issued by EU, UK, and Australia actually reflects the situation on the ground; But in the midst of those challenges, the elections must hold. Terrorists and separatists can’t derail our democracy.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #Hold #Terrorists #Separatists #Derail #Democracy #Shehu #SaniElections Must Hold, Terrorists & Separatists Can’t Derail Our Democracy- Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-01-20 15:03:14