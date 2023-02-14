This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections: LP Urges INEC to Remove Lagos REC and Terminate Oluomo Contract

The Obi- Datti Presidential Campaign Council claimed on Monday that the unholy alliance between the Independent National Electoral Commission and Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, the head of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, is proof that the nation’ s electoral umpire is unprepared for the upcoming general election.

The PCC demanded the reassignment of Olusegun Agbaje, the resident electoral commissioner in Lagos, claiming that his recent utterances reeked of partisanship and sectional bias.

On Monday in Abuja, Akin Osuntokun, the director general of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, expressed his worries.

When word spread that INEC had hired the services of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee, which is led by MC Oluomo, a well- known supporter of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to distribute sensitive election materials at the elections, Osuntokun told journalists that they had not taken the news seriously.

” We initially accepted the claim with a grain of salt, believing that INEC was aware of the red lines in these elections and that common sense and logic would not tolerate such arbitrary behavior, ” he added.

The response provided by Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, did not sufficiently disprove this association, therefore as the days went on, it became evident to us that the news item was accurate.

He claims that INEC’ s provocative move in putting political party agents in charge of transporting poll materials is abhorrent and unparalleled in the annals of Nigerian electoral history.

The political scientist claimed that the electoral body’ s lack of sensitivity to the public’ s uproar over MC Oluomo’ s obvious partisan engagement as a key logistical contractor in Lagos disturbed him, and that this action could jeopardize the conduct of the election.

” In addition, recent public comments made by Olusegun Agbaje, the resident electoral commissioner in Lagos State, have bordered on sectional bias and anger. ” As a result, he cannot be trusted with the difficult task of holding an impartial poll in a volatile state like Lagos.

” We also recall, with trepidation, that this Olusegun Agbaje was also in charge of the hotly contested 2018 Osun State governorship rerun election, in which Mr. Gboyega Oyetola was unexpectedly pronounced the victor, much to the surprise of the general public and international observers. “

” In light of the foregoing, we demand that the logistical contract between INEC and MC Oluomo be immediately terminated. “

” We also demand the immediate transfer of the Lagos REC, Olusegun Agbaje, and his immediate blacklisting from any election duty, anywhere, as a result of his recent actions casting doubt on his competence as an election supervisor. “

He asserted that INEC has ” far too many capable Nigerians of good professional and ethical standards available to run an acceptable election, than to run the danger of any unfavorable predetermined outcome, which his behaviour, strongly shows. “

