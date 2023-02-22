This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections: It’s Criminal To Use Phones At Polling Booths – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned voters against using their mobile phones at the polling booths during Saturday’s election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun state, Niyi Ijalaye, gave the warning in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, while addressing journalists shortly after a meeting with heads of security agencies ahead of the Saturday’s election.

Voters won’t be permitted to use their phones to make calls or take pictures while casting their ballots, according to Ijalaye.

“We have been strategizing and re-strategizing on how to ensure that elections in Ogun will be free of all hostility and bloodshed,” he stated. We have been doing that, and now is our chance to ask the good people of Ogun State, the gateway state to try their best to come out peacefully on Saturday and exercise their right to vote and fulfil their civic duty to support the people, candidates, and parties of their choice.

“Under no circumstances will any form of violence be accepted in this state, and that is what we have been talking about for the last two to three hours.

“Perhaps I should emphasise that on election day, when people arrive at polling places with their phones, when they approach the polling officer and ask to enter with their phones, they will not be permitted to use their phones to talk to other voters or take pictures at that particular polling location where they will be casting their ballots. That is unlawful, a felony, and will not be tolerated.

We request that everyone planning to arrive there with a phone turn it off for that little period of time so that everyone is shown to be following the law.

Frank Mba, the state commissioner of police, urged security personnel involved in the election to uphold their political impartiality and ensure an even playing field for all political parties. According to dailytust report.

