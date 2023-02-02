This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections in 2023: NBC warns broadcasters

The National Broadcasting Commission, or NBC, has urged local radio and television stations not to flout the laws governing the coverage of Nigerian elections.

This was said in a statement by the director general of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who expressed his great concern over how politics has thrown ethics to the breeze by exploiting the broadcast media in a way that contravenes the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Ilelah cautioned that consequences awaited any radio station found to have broken the code, emphasizing that hate speech, provocative, disparaging, and divisive remarks are prohibited by the code.

“A licensee shall be liable for the content of the station’s broadcast,” the statement read. This is stated in the Third Schedule of the NBC Act, CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The head of NBC issued a warning to broadcasters not to enable politicians, their followers, or their sympathizers to use their platforms and facilities to broadcast materials that could destabilize law and order.

Ilelah advised media organizations to act as peacemakers by upholding the standards of accountability, impartiality, and responsibility.

