Elections: Fuel scarcity could affect logistics — INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said the current fuel scarcity in the country might affect logistic arrangements for the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said this at a consultative assembly with the shipping unions along with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), among others on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu said, “The fee stocks your issue approximately the gas state of affairs withinside the us of a and its effect on transportation on election day.

“The reality is that our association can be negatively stricken by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the fee will this afternoon meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to inspect methods to ameliorate this state of affairs.”

The INEC leader additionally entreated the transporters to be impartial and non-partisan as they go back and forth INEC body of workers to-and-from polling units.

According to him, inter-kingdom journeys won’t be allowed, announcing all INEC and adhoc staffers ought to now no longer be moved past their nearby authorities areas.

Olatunji2022 (

)