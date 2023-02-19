This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections: ECOWAS lauds FG on safe environment

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has commended the Federal Government in securing a safe environment for the general election.

This information was provided in a statement that our correspondent had access to on Sunday and that was signed by both the President of the Republic of Guinea and the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, Umaro Embaló.

On February 18, 2022, an Extraordinary Summit was convened in Addis Ababa as part of the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

At the summit, election preparations in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Liberia were to be assessed.

The ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, reportedly asked for assistance for the polls in the communiqué.

The Nigerian government has made progress in ensuring a safe environment for the peaceful conduct of the general election, and the Authority applauds that effort.

The deployment of both short-term and long-term observation missions is directed by the Heads of State and Government to the President of the Commission in order to provide the general election with the appropriate technical support.

