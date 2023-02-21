Elections: Don’t accept food, gifts, NYSC DG warns corps members

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, the director general of the National Youth Service Corps, has issued a warning to corps members who would vote in the general elections on Saturday not to take food or presents from anyone.

This is true, as he stated, as more than 200,000 corps members have been used as temporary staff.

These were said by the NYSC Director on Wednesday in Abuja when discussing the organization’s election readiness with journalists.

He said that INEC staff had previously taught election participants both inside and outside of orientation camps.

“I want to caution the corps members about the need to exercise caution in any situation they find themselves in. All gifts from politicians should be refused.

“They must refuse all food offers. They must transport at least their service support with them while traveling. We don’t expect any members of the corps to take gifts or any other type of reward. 200,000 or more corps members have been sent. This election’s participants have already received training.

They receive some training outside of the camps. Officials from INEC provided training in the camp for those who recently graduated. They received appropriate training, and instructions were provided. Having done their research, they are prepared to contribute.

He claims that the NYSC has taken steps to safeguard corp members’ safety both during and after the elections.

Meeting with the leaders of security agencies to make sure they are safe, according to Ahmed, was one of the attempts.

“The security of these corps members is fundamental, and I must also mention that,” he continued. I’ve met with the DSS and the IG of Police since taking charge. Every effort is being made to safeguard the safety of the Corps members, and I have met with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and INEC.

“INEC promised to transport these corps members to their assigned locations and deliver them there, and we have that assurance,”

