Elections: Cultists Masking As Party Support Groups In Rivers, Says Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, asserted on Monday that some party-supporting groups within the state work as a base for criminal activity and cult-like activities backed by disgruntled politicians in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

Wike made the following comments in response to claims that some 30 members of the Atiku Support Organization were detained by armed police personnel during a meeting in the state capital.

The governor asked party leaders to follow the rules governing state election campaigns in a state broadcast, saying they were put in place to preserve the public’s welfare or interest and promote sanity.

He said, “We also denounce the rising cases of cultism in the state, which are promoted by politicians to settle political scores,” during this electioneering period.

In addition to committing terrible crimes, opposing party leaders use cultists acting as party members and thugs to attack opponents and disrupt party gatherings, especially in political organizations that have endured protracted internal crises as a result of their flawed primaries.

Additionally, the governor called attention to the existence of “desperate politicians,” who, in his words, are arming and training criminals to attack and intimidate voters as they cast their ballots.

“I want to be clear that no responsible government would ignore the danger that these cults, devoted party supporters, and their adherents represent to the state’s free and fair elections.

Therefore, Wike stated, “I have directed the security agencies to search any suspicious site or establishment and crack down on cults, militant support groups, and other miscreants being used by politicians to agitate the peace, safety, and security of the state.”

