Elections: Choose between Obi, Tinubu, Ezeife tells Nigerians

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has told Nigerians to chose between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming polls.

Ezeife advocated for backing the presidential candidates from the southern region of Nigeria, claiming that doing so would promote inclusivity and peace.

In accordance with a statement provided to our correspondent on Tuesday, the senior statesman made this revelation on Monday in Abuja at the Obi-Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of a book titled “Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency.”

Ezeife urged Nigerians to abandon the notion of electing a candidate from the north, but he also criticized the PDP and the APC for engaging in “bullion van politics” and urged them to do the same.

“We need a system that functions. Nigeria needs to start working right away. Enough is enough, Bullion Van Politics. We oppose “bullion van politics,” which gives elected officials the ability to buy votes and carry out their own agendas over the ensuing four years.

“I’ve been advocating that people donate to politicians because they have had their money stolen. The Bullion Van Politics between the PDP and APC must end. Any politician from the north today who declares his interest in the presidency has no interest in Nigeria’s survival.

“You don’t want Nigeria to survive when you support injustice and reject inclusivity. The North is represented by Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso, while the South is represented by Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu. The Yoruba have held the positions of president and vice president, but the Igbo have not.

“The truth has to be spoken. Nigerians’ decision to run for office only qualifies candidates from the south. We have Peter Obi and Tinubu. Tinubu and Peter Obi are the options.

The book’s author, Kleisaint Ako, outlined the inspiration behind the work and underlined the need of assisting Nigerians in making decisions that would help the nation overcome its current challenges.

Every patriotic Nigerian who wants to see their country overcome the issues that it has caused itself must make every effort to advance the political fortunes of the entity known as Nigeria. This effort is a component of the financing resources for the Peter Obi administration.

