Elections are over; Tinubu building Nigeria of our dreams: NCAC

Olusegun Runsewe, the director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s government and shun religious bigotry and ethnicity.

The government official this during an interactive session on Wednesday in Abuja, with the theme ‘#puttingnigeriafirst#’.

According to him, after the presidential election and the swearing-in of Mr Tinubu in May, NCAC observed that the nation was still in an election mood.

He said it was disheartening that some Nigerians were still on issues surrounding ethnicity and religious differences when the nation should have moved forward.

Mr Runsewe, however, urged Nigerians to jettison every issue that could cause division in the country and focus on putting Nigeria first in all they do.

“This meeting is a strategic response to the socio-political situations of the moment and the need to arrest the pervading hostility in our socio-political space,” the NCAC chief explained. “We want to draw attention to the need to put Nigeria first in all we do as citizens. The 2023 general elections have been successfully concluded, and a new administration inaugurated.”

Mr Runsewe added, “His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has promised to run an all-inclusive government of national unity, reconciliation and competence. The process of rebuilding the Nigeria of our dreams has commenced in earnest, with Mr President demonstrating sheer competence, commitment, and unflinching resolve to restore hope in the Nigerian project.”

He encouraged Nigerians to “embrace his government, give necessary support to move our dear nation forward.”

(NAN)