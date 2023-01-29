Elections Are Free and Fair If APC Loses, But If A Judgement Favours APC, Is Unacceptable – Festus Keyamo

The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has tackled some Nigerians who have only biased mindset about the APC. He said such people only accepts that an election is free and fair when APC loses.

In one of his tweets today, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment tackled those who are against the verdict made by the court concerning the Osun State election.

Recall that a couple of days ago, that the court sacked the current governor of Osun State, and declared the APC candidate the winner of the election. This verdict have not gone down well with some Nigerians who think is fraud.

Festus Keyamo wrote, “if a judgment favours APC, then the ‘judiciary is on trial’. After Osun election, everyone hailed BVAS; now, same BVAS has helped APC retrieve its stolen mandate.”

Osun State was the first state that BVAS was deployed. Many commended the BVAS technology especially after the sitting governor of the state lost to the opposition party. Now that the same BVAS has corrected the outcome of the election, some Nigerians are now having doubt about it.

