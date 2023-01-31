This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections: APC, PDP Has Failed, Reject Them With Your Votes –Kwankwaso Tell Nigerians

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are already failed political parties and all Nigerians.

Kwankwaso made this disclosure on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Kwankwaso called on the citizens of the country to reject the candidates of the two parties in the next coming election.

The former governor noted that the two major political parties have exhausted their goodwill among Nigerians over their ineptitude and failure to manage the country’s resources and provide succour for Nigerians across all sectors.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and the PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

The NNPP Presidential candidate also urged supporters of the NNPP to work for its successful outing ahead of the February and March general elections, saying that the PDP and APC that have ruled Nigeria in the last 24 years have failed the country woefully.

“They have failed the country in terms of Security, in terms of economy, in terms of infrastructure and of course, even in terms of unity among Nigerians”, he said.

Content created and supplied by: Crownboy (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #APC #PDP #Failed #Reject #Votes #Kwankwaso #NigeriansElections: APC, PDP Has Failed, Reject Them With Your Votes –Kwankwaso Tell Nigerians Publish on 2023-02-01 00:13:11