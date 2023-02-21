Elections: Adeleke directs security to arrest hoodlums

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of Saturday’s elections, Osun Governor Adeleke ordered security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified criminals across the state. Speaking to the service chief at the first meeting of Osun’s National Security Council under his administration, Adeleke said peaceful elections after Saturday would deepen Nigeria’s democracy and promote greater achievements in good governance. Stated.

“To review the security situation in Osun State and formulate strategies to further maintain the existing peace in the state,” Adeleke said in a statement from spokesman Olawale Rasheed received in Osogbo on Monday. Hosting this security conference, Osun has been mostly peaceful, and I believe this is due to good governance and the tireless efforts of the security agencies. Democracy doesn’t need violence. We are called to make choices peacefully. Your vote gives you authority. It’s your chance to decide who will rule your state and country. Otherwise, violence goes against the spirit of democracy. I direct the security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified thugs and criminals statewide. “All hotspots must be thoroughly investigated and violent actors flushed.” Let us make our states safe so that our citizens can exercise their right to vote peacefully. I also call on all security agencies to ensure close cooperation and cooperation.Political campaigning is the most important stage. We must maintain the peace and security we now enjoy because we are in

