Election2023: Tinubu’s men blast PDP over N22.5 billion vote-buying allegation

The ruling All Progressives Congress has called on the Peoples Democratic Party to provide Nigerians with evidence of N22.5 billion in old notes that APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in Kano State allegedly tried desperately to turn into new notes.

According to vanguard, This is despite the fact that the Tinubu-Shettima presidential electoral council has written off the allegation as a silly figment of the opposition party’s imagination.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the PDP claims to have received information that Tinubu and some party leaders are trying to swap the alleged money to facilitate their plans to buy votes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said the PDP is convinced that it had earlier alleged that the APC as well as some APC governors were responsible for the gnawing money crisis that is currently shaking the country.

Ologunagba said: “The party is aware that N22.5 billion old N1000 notes were kept in a Kano State government office and then transferred to a particular old and new generation bank where the APC presidential campaign asked regional leaders to replace the old notes with new ones.

“Further information revealed that the cash was held by the Tinubu campaign for alleged vote buying in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa and Sokoto states. The governor of one APC state is said to have taken 500 million new notes worth 500 million naira to carry out the vote buying plan.”

When contacted, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council chief spokesman Festus Kiamo said it would be a waste of time to respond to the allegations.

“I have only one suggestion in this regard. It is an irresponsible statement that does not deserve a response,” he said.

Bayo Onanuga, media and communications director of the PCC, refuted the report and said the PDP was justifying its reputation when it made unsubstantiated allegations.

He urged the opposition party leadership to cut to the chase and provide concrete evidence to support its claim.

He said, “Let them produce evidence if they have found any. It is not enough to fabricate stories in the name of press releases to be published. We cannot win elections with the daily nonsensical accusations that have become a feature of the PDP campaign.

“Nigerians cannot forget the party of the people that stole over $2 billion meant for arms procurement when Boko Haram was killing our citizens and almost took over three states in the North East.

“We call on the PDP to produce any evidence to corroborate its latest allegations, otherwise the party of looters must hide its ugly face in eternal shame.”

Meanwhile, the APC Public Relations Director, Bala Ibrahim, has urged the PDP to approach the courts, security agencies and oversight bodies such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) instead of the usual media proceedings.

“Why make statements when you can prove your allegations before a competent court or a watchdog like INEC? There are statutory ways of dealing with this problem.

“I don’t know why people avoid using courts or investigating authorities to prove their case. If they have evidence, they should come forward. That is why there are courts, security agencies and FBOs like the EFCC and ICPC.

“It is obvious that the PDP is seeing signs of defeat and is just trying to rock the boat with all sorts of allegations to win public sympathy,” he said.

9jadirect (

)