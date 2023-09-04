Election Tribunal:Tinubu Is Not Worried Simply Because He Knows He Won The Election – Ajuri Ngelale

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale has stated that the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not worried as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja is set to give judgement on Wednesday.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

The Channels Television reported that Ajuri Ngelale, in an exclusive interview said; “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election”

He added; “The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the fact before them.”

