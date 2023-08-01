Election Tribunal:Any Judge Who Makes Wrong Pronouncements Will See The Wrath Of God-Primate Ayodele

The spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has reacted to the ongoing presidential election petition against the victory of the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.

The Nigerian Tribune paper reported that Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, in a statement through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin said; ‘’I still want to tell the judges that there will be consequences if they give the wrong judgment concerning the election tribunal. Any judge who makes wrong pronouncements will see the wrath of God and the anger will come upon them.”

He added; ‘’The judges must make the right pronouncement so they can be blessed than do what will cause tribulation, agony, pain, and tears. They should not do what will destroy their generations.”

Primate Ayodele stated further; ‘’The judges for the governorship election tribunal and the presidential election tribunal should take note. Gone are the days when they go scot-free when they give judgments that were influenced by money or interest, God is watching them.’’

