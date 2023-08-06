Election Tribunal: We Have A Professor That Calculated The Votes, Obi Didn’t Come Third – LP

As the country awaits the final ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Labour Party has come out to insist that its flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi did not come a distant third as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the votes were cast in the February 25 polls.

According to a report by ARISE NEWS, the Spokesman and Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade was speaking during an interview with THISDAY on Saturday, when he revealed that after a Professor hired by the Labour Party had recalculated all the votes allegedly stolen from its presidential candidate in states like Rivers and Benue, it was discovered that the party did not come a distant third as claimed by INEC.

He said; “We talked about the figure we put together from Rivers State and Benue State. When you remove what they stole in Rivers and Benue States, and you add to Obi’s, their own figure would have gone down, and Obi won’t be third again.

We can’t prejudge the tribunal. But let’s say for the sake of your question, if you remove one million from eight million, it will go down to seven million. And when you add that one million to six million, that will amount to 7 million. We have a Professor that did all the calculations. It’s a pity that we didn’t have time to carry out the calculations nationwide.”

SOURCE: TWITTER (ARISE N

FranklySpeaking123 (

)