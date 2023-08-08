Election Tribunal: We Have A Professor That Calculated The Votes, Obi Didn’t Come Third – LP

The Labour Party is adamant that Peter Gregory Obi, its candidate for president, did not finish in a disappointing third place as reported by INEC. While the country waits for the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, the party argues that its votes in states such as Rivers and Benue were fraudulently taken. A representative from the Obi-Datti Media Office revealed that the Labour Party had retained the services of a Professor to recalculate the votes, and that the results demonstrated that the party had not placed in a distant third position, as had been represented by INEC. This information was provided by the representative.

He went on to say, “We talked about the combined total that we got from Rivers State and Benue State.” If you deduct what they won in the states of Rivers and Benue and add it to Obi’s total, then their own number will have decreased, and Obi would no longer be in third position.

The court cannot be evaluated in advance in any way. To answer your question, though, let’s pretend that we have the ability to cut the number of people we need to care for by one million, bringing the total down to seven million. You’ll have seven million if you add that million to the total of six million that you already have. All of the mathematical work has been completed for us by one of our professors. It’s too bad that we weren’t able to perform the calculations on a nationwide level.

