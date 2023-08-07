Election Tribunal: We Have A Professor That Calculated The Votes, Obi Didn’t Come Third – LP

The Labour Party is maintaining that its candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, did not place a distant third in the Presidential Election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As the country awaits the final ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, the party insists that its votes were stolen in states like Rivers and Benue. According to a spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Media Office, a Professor hired by the Labour Party recalculated the votes and found that the party did not come a distant third as claimed by INEC.

He said; “We talked about the figure we put together from Rivers State and Benue State. When you remove what they stole in Rivers and Benue States, and you add to Obi’s, their own figure would have gone down, and Obi won’t be third again.

We can’t prejudge the tribunal. But let’s say for the sake of your question, if you remove one million from eight million, it will go down to seven million. And when you add that one million to six million, that will amount to 7 million. We have a Professor that did all the calculations. It’s a pity that we didn’t have time to carry out the calculations nationwide.”

