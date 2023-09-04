Election Tribunal: The President Sees No Need To Threaten Judicial Officers – Ajuri Ngelale

Amid the ongoing uproar that has trailed reports indicating that five man-panel of Appeal Court Justices currently presiding over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) have set Wednesday, September 6, 2023 to deliver judgment on cases filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) challenging the outcome of the February 25 polls, the Spokesman for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale has come out to insist that the President is not perturbed by the upcoming judgment to be delivered by the court.

According to a report posted by Channels TV on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night, Ngelale, who is the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, was speaking during an interview when he stated that Tinubu is not worried and therefore sees no need to threatening judicial officers, whom he described as men and women of integrity.

He then went on to explain that not only does the President believe that he rightfully won the election, but he is also certain that the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices will deliver their judgment based on the facts that were presented before them during proceedings.

Going further, Ngelale insisted that regardless of whatever the judgment will be, President Tinubu will do his part by ensuring that the nation’s institutions will continue to be respected by everyone involved at the tribunal.

He said; “The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only the fact before them.

He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensures that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all the actors.”

