Election tribunal: I’m worried over first-time voters blackmailing judiciary – Falana

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has blamed new voters in the 2023 general elections on the judiciary’s intimidation.

According to Vanguard news, Femi Falana made the statements yesterday during an interview session on Channels TV Politics.

Falana noted that the judiciary is being subjected to unprecedented blackmail and intimidation ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, (tribunal), hearing in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Some of the people involved are voting for the first time, and they believe, rightly or wrongly, that their candidate must be declared the winner,” he said.

“We’ve had electoral petitions since the colonial era, but none have resulted in such blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary.”I am concerned that many believe that the decision of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, concludes everything. Any party that loses on Wednesday can still file an appeal with the Supreme Court. So, what is the basis for all of this cheap blackmail?

“As they say, even if the heavens fall, and they won’t fall anyway, the judges must not be intimidated; they must give their decision regardless of blackmail or intimidation, convinced that they can justify their judgement.”

“They are required to examine the evidence, apply the law, and render a decision.” others will lose, others will win; but those who lose and are aggrieved will have another chance to go the Supreme Court and establish how the Court of Appeal erred,” Falana said.

