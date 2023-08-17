Election Tribunal: FG Is Misinterpreting The ‘All Eyes On Judiciary’ Mantra – Prof Chris Nwaokobia

Professor Chris Nwaokobia, a well-known political activist and leader of the Labour Party, has criticised the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government for its decision to take down billboards bearing the slogan “All Eyes On The Judiciary,” which is being chanted by a cross-section of Nigerians, as the country anxiously awaits the decision to be delivered by the five-member panel of Appeal Court Justices currently presiding over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Nwaokobia, who served on the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the run-up to the February 25 elections, said in an interview on Central TV’s “Nigeria Tonight” programme on Thursday, August 17, that the government is misinterpreting the mantra. She added that it was simply being chanted by some Nigerians as a reminder to the judiciary to not only deliver justice, but to also be seen doing so for the sake of progress in the country.

Let me make it very obvious that the basic questions of statehood and nationhood are at the heart of the present conflict as we speak. And I want to make it very clear that since the court is the final bastion of the ordinary man, it must live up to its reputation. People assert that the court must uphold justice. I fail to see why the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s administration would find it upsetting. Sincerely, I have no idea why.

I’m not sure why the current administration misreads and misinterprets the slogan as well as its actual meaning. Nigerians just mean that they want the judges to act morally when they say “all eyes on the judiciary.” They want the judges to make decisions based on the evidence and numbers presented to them. That is all they are saying when they claim they want the courts to uphold justice.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 2:03).

