Election Tribunal: Even If Tinubu Becomes UN Secretary-General, The Law Does Not Care- Igho Akeregha

In the wake of Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Igho Akeregha has come out to insist that the President’s appointment will have no bearing whatsoever on the outcome of the cases being heard at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

While appearing in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki program’ on Wednesday morning, Akeregha, who is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, stated that though some Nigerians are beginning to think it would be difficult for the election tribunal to rule against a sitting president who has equally emerged as ECOWAS Chairman, justice, however, does not consider position or level of office before doing the needful.

He said; “A lot of Nigerians are beginning to nurse the fear. Just on Sunday, Tinubu emerged as ECOWAS Chairman, meaning that he is going to preside over 14 countries as the head of the organization’s governing body. So, it appears that he is digging in with each passing day. But as far as the election issues are concerned, the matters are already at the tribunal. You see, the law is blind and is not interested in emotions. Justice does not care whether Tinubu becomes UN Secretary-General or not.

If it is found that he is not the right person and was not duly elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am sure the Justice system will deliver the appropriate judgement to correct the process. But it is true that some Nigerians are becoming apprehensive that with the way Tinubu is going, it would be difficult to remove him.”

