Election Tribunal: Even If Tinubu Becomes UN Secretary-General, The Law Does Not Care -Igho Akeregha

Akeregha’s stance was that despite Bola Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chairman, the tribunal’s decisions would be independent and based solely on the evidence and arguments presented before it.

Veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Igho Akeregha, recently expressed his opinion on the appointment of Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Akeregha insisted that this appointment would not have any influence on the ongoing cases at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

He said; “A lot of Nigerians are beginning to nurse the fear. Just on Sunday, Tinubu emerged as ECOWAS Chairman, meaning that he is going to preside over 14 countries as the head of the organization’s governing body. So, it appears that he is digging in with each passing day. But as far as the election issues are concerned, the matters are already at the tribunal. You see, the law is blind and is not interested in emotions. Justice does not care whether Tinubu becomes UN Secretary-General or not.

If it is found that he is not the right person and was not duly elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am sure the Justice system will deliver the appropriate judgement to correct the process. But it is true that some Nigerians are becoming apprehensive that with the way Tinubu is going, it would be difficult to remove him.”

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki program,’ Akeregha, who is also a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, emphasized that justice does not consider a person’s position or level of office when making decisions. He acknowledged that some Nigerians might believe it would be challenging for the election tribunal to rule against a sitting president who is also the ECOWAS Chairman. However, Akeregha stressed that justice would be served based on the merits of the cases presented, regardless of Tinubu’s appointment.

Akeregha’s statements aimed to dispel the notion that Tinubu’s new position would sway the outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. He emphasized the importance of impartiality and fairness in the pursuit of justice, asserting that justice would prevail irrespective of the individuals involved or their positions in the government.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:09:24).

Graciouswriter (

)