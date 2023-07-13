Election Tribunal: Even If Tinubu Becomes UN Secretary-General, The Law Does Not Care – Igho Akeregha

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s potential appointment as the UN Secretary-General has sparked discussions, but legal expert Igho Akeregha asserts that the law remains unbiased and unaffected by any individual’s international status. Akeregha’s statement serves as a reminder that even if Tinubu were to assume such a prestigious position, the principles of justice and legality should not be compromised.

Akeregha highlights an insightful column by respected newspaper columnist Majeed Dahiru, where he underscores the significance of former Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s advice on combating terrorism in Nigeria. El-Rufai’s initial attempt at engaging in dialogue with terrorists proved futile, as it only escalated violence and instability.

Recognizing his mistake, El-Rufai openly admitted that negotiation with insurgents yielded no tangible results, leading him to advocate for their complete eradication. Dahiru commends El-Rufai’s realization and urges President Tinubu to seriously consider this advice, emphasizing the necessity of issuing a clear and decisive directive to wage an all-encompassing war against terrorism in the country.

In an interview on AIT network, Dahiru expressed his appreciation for El-Rufai’s change in perspective, emphasizing the futility of dialogue with terrorists. He stressed the need for their complete elimination and called on President Tinubu to take note of El-Rufai’s stance, urging him to provide explicit instructions to combat terrorism effectively.

In a time where national security is paramount, it is crucial for leaders to recognize the limitations of negotiation and prioritize decisive action. Akeregha’s message, inspired by Dahiru’s column and El-Rufai’s experience, serves as a timely reminder of the importance of addressing terrorism head-on and upholding the rule of law, irrespective of individual positions or international recognition.

