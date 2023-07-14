Election Tribunal: Even If Tinubu Becomes UN Secretary-General, The Law Does Not Care- Akeregha

Akeregha recognized the growing apprehension among Nigerians who fear that Tinubu’s influential positions might make it difficult to remove him if the election tribunal finds him unsuitable. Nevertheless, he reiterated that justice will prevail and the appropriate judgment will be delivered to rectify any flawed processes.

Veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Igho Akeregha, has expressed his belief that Bola Tinubu’s appointment as Chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) will have no influence on the ongoing cases at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki program,’ Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, emphasized that justice is impartial and unaffected by one’s position or level of office.

Akeregha acknowledged that some Nigerians may perceive it as challenging for the election tribunal to rule against a sitting president who also holds the position of ECOWAS Chairman. However, he stressed that justice operates independently, disregarding such considerations. He highlighted that the matters concerning the election are already being addressed at the tribunal, and the law is blind to emotions.

Referring to Tinubu’s recent appointment, Akeregha pointed out that while the former’s role as ECOWAS Chairman might make it seem like he is solidifying his position, it would not impact the legal proceedings. Regardless of whether Tinubu ascends to even higher positions, such as becoming the UN Secretary-General, justice will prevail if it is determined that he is not the rightful President of Nigeria and was not duly elected.

https://www.youtube.com/live/rdvhBMybCng?feature=share

