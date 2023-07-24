Election Tribunal: Even If The Heavens Will Fall, The Court Should Deliver Justice – Phrank Shaibu

As legal sparks continue to fly at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting at the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr. Phrank Shaibu has come out to insist that it is sacrosanct for the judiciary to deliver justice in the petitions filed by opposition candidates challenging the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the controversial February 25 polls.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Monday, July 24, Shaibu, who is also a personal aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, argued that against popular belief, the heavens will not fall if the court make a firm decision not to be intimidated by the ruling party, and deliver justice on the cases presented before it.

He said; “We (PDP) do not need the services of a clairvoyant to hazard a guess as to what the APC is capable of doing, going from their track record of intimidation of judges, bribery, and so on. But what we have been saying is clear and unambiguous; the esteemed justices of our courts should be vigilant. They should deliver justice even if the heavens will fall. They should do justice.

And like a retired Supreme Court once said, “when justice is done, the heavens will stay in one place, it will stay in peace, and it will not fall”. So, nobody should come on national television to lobby or intimidate us.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 23:18).

FranklySpeaking123

