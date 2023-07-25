Election Tribunal: Even If The Heavens Will Fall, The Court Should Deliver Justice – Phrank Shaibu

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, leader of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has spoken out as legal fireworks continue at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), insisting that it is sacred for the judiciary to deliver justice in the petitions filed by opposition candidates challenging the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the contentious February 25 polls.

On Monday, July 24, Shaibu, a personal aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, argued that the court should make a firm decision not to be intimidated by the ruling party and deliver justice on the cases presented to it, despite widespread belief to the contrary.

He stated, “We (PDP) do not need the services of a clairvoyant to hazard a guess as to what the APC is capable of, going from their track record of intimidating judges, bribing, etc. Our message to the respected judges in our courts, however, has been quite clear. Even if the sky falls, they should serve justice. They ought to right this wrong.

When justice is served, the heavens will not move, the earth will remain in its position, and no one will be hurt. Therefore, no one should use a national television broadcast to campaign for their cause or threaten us.

ORIGIN: YouTube (skip to minute 23:18).

Trustnews1 (

)