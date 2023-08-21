Election Tribunal: Delay In The Court Giving Judgement Is Itself A Pity” -Onaiyekan

According to the Punch papers, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop of Abuja, expressed his concerns about the delay in the presidential election tribunal’s judgment. He shared this sentiment during the 10th convention of the Catholic Men’s Organization in Lagos, where he emphasized the need for prayers to maintain the current state of peace in Nigeria.

John Cardinal urged Nigerians to pray for the country’s well-being and emphasized that the peace they are enjoying should be safeguarded. He noted that the present government has not performed satisfactorily, leading to a lack of trust and cooperation from a significant portion of the population, which, he added, was not surprising.

Referring to the ongoing presidential petition in court, John Cardinal questioned whether the courts would affirm the legitimacy of the election or declare the INEC’s announced results as problematic, echoing a sentiment shared by many from the start.

He commented, “The delay in the courts giving judgment is unfortunate. As the saying goes, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.'”

John Cardinal went on to mention that whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, Nigerians must ultimately accept it, whether they agree with it or not.

squareblogge (

)