Presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress has responded to the Nigerian Federal Government’s directive to remove the “All Eyes On The Judiciary” billboards across the country. These billboards, labeled ‘AEOTJ,’ were erected in certain areas as Nigerians eagerly anticipate the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal situated in Abuja.

Awaiting judgment, Nigerians are focused on the legal contestation initiated by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. Their challenge concerns the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Dumebi Kachikwu, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, expressed his perspective. He acknowledged the presence of some undesirable elements within the judiciary but emphasized the need to safeguard this vital branch of government from those seeking to exert undue influence. Kachikwu voiced support for the decision to dismantle the billboards, stating that while recognizing issues within the judiciary, society should refrain from actions or language that might intimidate it. This, he explained, was the underlying implication of the slogan ‘All eyes on the judiciary.’ He also urged faith in the legal process, suggesting that individuals who lack confidence in the judiciary need not resort to legal action.

Dumebi Kachikwu went on to elaborate that both Atiku and Obi emerged from previous flawed elections, highlighting his perspective on their political backgrounds.

TomTundex (

)