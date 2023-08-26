Election Tribunal: Atiku And Peter Obi Were Products Of Flawed Elections In The Past -Dumebi Kachikwu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu has reacted after the Federal Government of Nigeria ordered the removal of the “All Eyes On The Judiciary” billboards nationwide.

The All Eye On The Judiciary, ‘AEOTJ’ billboards are being erected in some locations in the country as Nigerians await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Official Facebook Page)

Nigerians are waiting for the judgement after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar challenged the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The Punch paper reported that Dumebi Kachikwu, during an exclusive interview said; “that though bad eggs exist in the judiciary; the sacred arm of government must be protected from the antics of those bent on bringing their intimidating acts to bear on it”

He added; “I am in support of the decision to pull down the billboards. Whereas we have some bad eggs in the judiciary, our actions and words as a people must not be seen to intimidate the judiciary in any way. This is what the slogan ‘All eyes on the judiciary’ implies. We must have faith in the process if we have subjected ourselves to the process. If you have no faith in the judiciary, you need not go to court.”

He stated further; “Atiku and Obi (Labour Party presidential candidate) were products of flawed elections in the past”

Penkelemesi (

)