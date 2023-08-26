Election Tribunal: Atiku And Peter Obi Were Products Of Flawed Elections In The Past-Dumebi Kachikwu

In response to the Federal Government of Nigeria’s request to take down “All Eyes On The Judiciary” billboards, African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu has spoken out.

As Nigerians await the verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, ‘AEOTJ’ billboards are going up in different parts of the country.

Both the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the People’s Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have filed petitions with the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

When asked about the existence of “bad eggs” in the judiciary, Dumebi Kachikwu was quoted as saying in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, “the sacred arm of government must be protected from the antics of those bent on bringing their intimidating acts to bear on it.”

Furthermore, he said, “I am in favour of the decision to remove the billboards. While there are certainly corrupt members of the judicial system, the rest of us must be careful not to undermine the legitimacy of the judicial system through our words or deeds. All eyes on the courts suggests as much. If we have submitted ourselves to the process, then we must have faith in it. You shouldn’t bother with the judicial system if you don’t trust the judges.

In addition, he said, “Atiku and Obi (Labour Party presidential candidate) were products of flawed elections in the past.”

