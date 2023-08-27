NEWS

Election Tribunal: Atiku And Obi Were Products Of Flawed Elections In The Past’ -Dumebi Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, responded to the Federal Government of Nigeria’s request to remove “All Eyes On The Judiciary” billboards, which have been appearing across Nigeria in anticipation of the judgement from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. Both Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party have submitted petitions to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, Nigeria, seeking to overturn the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, Dumebi Kachikwu addressed concerns about the presence of “bad eggs” in the judiciary, emphasizing the need to safeguard the sanctity of the judiciary from those attempting to wield their influence over it.

He expressed his support for the decision to remove the billboards, stating, “While it is undeniable that there might be dishonest judges and prosecutors, we should be careful not to undermine the credibility of the entire judicial system through our words and actions. The attention on the courts is widespread, and since we have chosen to engage in this process, we must trust in it. If confidence in the decision-makers of the court is lacking, it should not be utilized.”

Kachikwu also added, “Atiku and Obi (Labour Party presidential candidate) were outcomes of flawed past elections.”

