Election TribunaI:It Is Possible That The Court Can Confirm Tinubu’s Victory In It Judgment-Sarki

A former Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the National Chairman, Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI), Christopher B. Sarki has shared his views as Nigerians across the country await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Sun paper reported that Christopher B. Sarki, in an exclusive interview said; “Yes, it is possible that the court can confirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment, even though there were a lot of discrepancies during the presidential election.”

He stated further; “But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did its best to conclude the election and result announced. All hands must be on deck to ensure that democracy is sustained in Nigeria because whatever the challenges Nigerians and Africans are facing under democracy, we must keep moving forward because the only best form of government is democracy”

