Election: Suddenly a Witch Flew Over the IREV Portal and We Experienced a Glitch –LP’s Ogene

Victor Afam Ogene, the leader of the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives, has called for further amendments to the Electoral Act 2022. In an interview with the national publication, THE SUN, Ogene, who represents the Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State, emphasized the efforts citizens exerted leading up to the presidential election. They tirelessly completed their registrations, obtaining voter’s cards while enduring various weather conditions. Their motivation stemmed from a shared vision of a more prosperous Nigeria. On the significant date of February 25, 2023, they emerged in different parts of the nation to exercise their voting rights.

In some areas, they faced intimidation, while in others, they endured physical injuries. In certain places, they encountered violence, and in yet other locations, they were outright denied the opportunity to vote. Despite these hardships, they remained steadfast, holding onto the belief that their votes would carry significance. However, as the day progressed, the electoral authorities decided that not all their ballots would be counted.

The legislator lamented that despite the simultaneous holding of the Presidential election and that of the National Assembly, only the results of the Presidency were not uploaded in real-time. He expressed his concern, stating, “suddenly a witch flew over the IREV portal and we experienced glitch in the presidential election.” Ogene attributed these issues to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and held it accountable for the shortcomings during the polls. He questioned, “Why didn’t this happen during the National Assembly elections? Why only the presidential election?”

Additionally, the lawmaker advocated for electronic voting, believing it to be the way forward.

