Election: Security agencies begin show of force ahead of elections in Kwara

As the 2023 general elections draw near, there have been concerns about the safety and security of voters, INEC officials, and local and foreign observers. These concerns are not unfounded, given the history of violence and electoral malpractices in Nigeria’s past elections. However, the Kwara State Police Command has reassured citizens that it is working with other security agencies to ensure that the upcoming elections are peaceful, credible, and acceptable.

In a statement released by the state’s command spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the police command stated that it is part of the strategy to protect citizens and residents by increasing security measures throughout the state. This includes the movement of security personnel from one part of the state to another. The police command advised citizens not to panic or become agitated when they witness these movements, as they are aimed at deterring would-be criminal elements from entering Kwara state.

The decision to increase security measures was reached at an emergency security meeting attended by the heads of security agencies in the state and chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara state, CP Paul Odama, psc (+). The meeting also had some United Nations election monitors in attendance. The security heads agreed to work in synergy with all relevant agencies to ensure that the upcoming elections in Kwara state are peaceful and credible.

The assurance from the Kwara State Police Command is a welcome development, as the safety and security of voters and observers are critical to the success of any election. However, it is not enough for the police command to assure citizens that they are working to ensure a peaceful and credible election. They must take concrete steps to back up their assurances.

One of the concrete steps that the Kwara State Police Command can take is to ensure that their personnel are adequately trained and equipped to deal with any security challenges that may arise during the election. This includes providing them with the necessary tools and equipment to effectively carry out their duties. It also involves adequate training on how to handle voters and maintain law and order in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of citizens.

Another step that the police command can take is to work closely with INEC officials to identify potential flashpoints and take proactive measures to address them. This includes deploying security personnel to areas where there is a high likelihood of violence or electoral malpractices. It also involves working with local leaders and community members to build trust and prevent violence before, during, and after the election.

Furthermore, the police command must ensure that their personnel act in a professional and non-partisan manner. This means that they should not take sides or act in a manner that would undermine the integrity of the electoral process. They must remain neutral and impartial, and ensure that all citizens are free to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or harassment.

