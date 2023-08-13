Election results in 2023 demonstrated that Nigerians are sick of the APC – Tunde Bakare

According to Vanguard reports, outcome of the 2023 elections have shown that Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said.

During a State of the Nation Broadcast, Pastor Tunde Bakare, a prominent Nigerian cleric and politician, expressed his concern about the current state of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling political party in Nigeria. Bakare, who contested in the 2022 presidential primary of the APC, highlighted that the party had deted from its original principles and values.

Bakare noted that the APC’s decline in the number of votes during the 2023 presidential election compared to previous elections was indicative of a loss of support from the electorate. He mentioned that the party’s victory in the election was even being challenged in court.

The cleric expressed disappointment that the APC, which was once associated with progressivism and positive investments in social sectors like education and healthcare, has shifted its focus and now accommodates politicians with no clear ideology. He criticized what he saw as the party’s abandonment of its principles and values, leading to what he described as “anti-people policies” that have contributed to economic hardships for many Nigerians.

Bakare’s remarks reflect his concerns about the direction in which the APC has evolved and his desire for the party to return to its original ideals. His comments also shed light on the broader political landscape in Nigeria, including the ongoing legal challenges to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

source: Vanguard

