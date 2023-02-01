This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election: Rest Your Mind, The General Election Will Be Free And Fair -FG To Nigerians

President Muhammadu buhari on Tuesday said for Nigeria to have a peaceful and free general election, there must be tolerance and understanding among the populace.

The president spoke a state banquet after commissioning several projects executed by the Federal Government, the Jigawa State Government and the Malam Alu Farm Project, a private enterprise championed by Honorable Farouk Adamu Aliyu in Jigawa State on Tuesday.

According to President Muhammadu buhari, he said that, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been given all the resources it asked for to conduct a free, fair and transparent election.

He said, “INEC is ready “because I made sure they were given all the resources they asked because I don’t want any excuses. And more also, the security will be surely tight and standby that day, we just need the citizens to come out to vote during the election day.

buhari said that, “I offer my own personal felicitations, mindful of the various opinions and interpretations of our executive legacies. I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in an equal measure secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria.

However, “I want a credible election to choose my successor in just 10 weeks”. A credible, publicly accepted result and a peaceful transfer of power could help consolidate democracy in Africa’s most populous country following democratic setbacks in the region, notably seven coups in 26 months in the Sahel and West Africa.

