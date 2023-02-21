Election: Reactions As Residents Show Off The Cash Gift They Allegedly Received In Ogun State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The video of residents showing of the cash gift they allegedly received in Ogun State has sparked up various reactions from netizens.

As the February 25 general election is fast approaching, a lot of Nigerians are getting prepared to vote for their various candidates.

There are speculations that the sudden undefined gifting of cash to residents by some politicians in Ogun State might not be unconnected to the forthcoming election as it could be a means to buy people’s votes.

In a video which is making the rounds, some residents can be seen being gifted cash by some unidentified politicians in Ogun State.

The man who made the video can be heard interrogating some of the women who were gifted cash by the politicians. He told the women to bring out the cash in the envelopes they were given.

The women brought out the envelope to show the cash gift. However, the women were given the old N1000 note and not the redesigned one. The women can be heard complaining about the old notes as they said that people are no more receiving the old notes, and they were expecting to get the redesigned naira notes.

The man behind the video assured them that amendments would be made on that as he asked the women to thank the people who gave them the money.

The video has sparked up reactions from netizens as they shared their various thoughts on it.

some of the reactions are as seen below.

