Election: Reactions As INEC Announces Number of Polling Unit Agents Submitted By Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the polling Unit agents and Collation agents submitted by each political party. Three political parties are leading the race, All Progressives Congress, APC, People Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party.

The presidential election to elect the next president of Nigeria is coming up on the 25th of February, 2023. However. There is no doubt that the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu is on the front line with Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and People Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The next president of Nigeria is Among these three.

The pictures below show the number of Polling Unit Agents and Collation submitted by each political party.

Labour Party has more Polling Unit Agents than APC and PDP in some states, and APC has more Polling Unit Agents than LP and PDP

Surprisingly, Labour Party has more Polling Unit Agents than APC and PDP. Labour Party has 5077 Polling Unit Agents, APC has 5054, and PDP has 5061.

