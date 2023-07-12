Election Petition Tribunals Should Only Be Managed by Retired Judges, Says Afe Babalola.

Senior Nigerian lawyer Afe Babalola (SAN) claims that incumbent judges shouldn’t preside over election petition courts.

On Monday in Ado-Ekiti, Babalola gave a speech during a celebration of his 60th year in the bar.

The legal eminence recommended that senior attorneys and retired judges preside over electoral tribunals, saying that doing so would not have an impact on routine court proceedings.

He said that a new constitution is necessary to reform the court completely.

“Our judiciary today needs a total overhaul, and you cannot do it without a new constitution,” he said.

“Three incidents concerning problems with the institution personally involve me.

“These occurrences have continued for the previous four years. The headquarters won’t be able to meet for several months because they are addressing what they refer to as election petitions, but we have some judges here.

Election petitions shouldn’t be processed by serving judges in order to keep normal courts open; instead, they should only be resolved by the committee constituted, which is made up of senior attorneys and retired judges.

