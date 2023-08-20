Election Petition Tribunal: If we Don’t win at this level, we will go to supreme Court – LP Lawyer Kehinde Edun

In an interview with New Telegraph paper, Kehinde Edun, the National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), stated that if the Election petition tribunal ruled against them, his party would take the case to the Supreme Court.

He believes that although they will be disappointed, they will not give up on seeking justice and will consider appealing to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Hear him “Of course, we will be disappointed, but we have the option of an appeal to the Supreme Court. Surely, if we don’t win at this level, we will go to the Supreme Court.” He told New Telegraph paper.

He further stated;

“We have always been confident that Julius Abure, the National Chairman of our party, is still recognized as the National Chairman. He has the support of the party’s leadership and members. The Court of Appeal has affirmed the decision of the High Court of Edo State, stating that the suspension of the National Chairman by a hired crowd is null and void.

The constitution does not grant the power to suspend or remove the National Chairman to the ward executive. The High Court of Edo State declared the suspension unconstitutional and illegal. Despite the appeal from those who are dissatisfied and influenced by our political opponents, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the High Court and confirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This demonstrates that our judiciary is functioning effectively, despite concerns expressed by some.”

It is common knowledge that Nigerians are anxiously anticipating the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal regarding the petitions submitted by Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

These petitions contest the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the previous election. It is worth mentioning that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.

